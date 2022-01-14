News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Deadline for ACA health insurance enrollment is Saturday

By Priscilla Huff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Saturday, Jan. 15 is the deadline to sign up for health care under the Affordable Care Act.

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Secretary Xavier Becerra says everyone should get covered, even if they believe they are in good health.

“Whether it’s COVID hits, or your child gets severely injured in some athletic event, or you find out you have a chronic illness like diabetes, then all of a sudden, it really matters if you have access to that good hospital or good doctor,” said Becerra in an interview with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau.

So far, during this open enrollment, Becerra says nearly 14 million people have signed up. Becerra credits President Biden’s American Rescue plan for allowing more Americans to access affordable health care coverage.

More information is available at the federal health care insurance exchange: healthcare.gov.

Several states do not participate and have their own exchanges: California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Health officials recommend surgical or high-grade masks instead of cloth ones.
Marshfield Clinic urges the use of surgical masks
Wausau Elk's Lodge 248.
Wausau Elk’s Lodge to try new service model for Friday’s dinner
Steve Phillipson, MD, Aspirus Regional Director for Hospital Medicine Services
Aspirus continues to treat patients with delta variant, as omicron moves in
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli arrives at federal court in New York.
Shkreli ordered to return $64.6M, is barred from drug industry
Americans are demanding answers on at-home tests and masks, as new data shows the U.S is seeing...
Americans demand answers on at-home tests, masks
A Wisconsin judge is poised to decide Friday, Jan 14, 2022, whether Brooks, accused of plowing...
Waukesha parade suspect to stand trial for murder
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a rally in...
Prosecutor: Texas attorney general violated open records law
Hairdresser Chelsea Woody stands outside her car at a grocery store Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in...
Goodbye ‘godsend’: Expiration of child tax credits hits home