News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Covid cases to be reported faster to state, change causes positive cases to spike

(Aspirus Wausau Hospital)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports a new process for recording covid cases to the state has resulted in a temporary influx.

Friday, DHS updated the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System to allow positive COVID-19 test results to be automatically imported into the system.

As of Friday, there were 19,783 new cases. That tops any previous single-day reporting record. The weekly average of cases is 10,985.

According to a news release, this change will help DHS provide the most accurate and up-to-date data moving forward. The department urges people to look at seven-day averages, which help to smooth out day-to-day fluctuations in data, as well as data by date of symptom onset or diagnosis to more accurately track disease activity in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials recommend surgical or high-grade masks instead of cloth ones.
Marshfield Clinic urges the use of surgical masks
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Wausau Elk's Lodge 248.
Wausau Elk’s Lodge to try new service model for Friday’s dinner
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Steve Phillipson, MD, Aspirus Regional Director for Hospital Medicine Services
Aspirus continues to treat patients with delta variant, as omicron moves in

Latest News

Leinenkugel's Classic Pond Hockey tournament returns to Wausau this weekend
Leinenkugel's Classic Pond Hockey tournament returns to Wausau this weekend
Former Younkers store in Plover will be renovated into multi-use building
Former Younkers store in Plover will be renovated into multi-use building
Fire at Blue Haven Stables
Fire damages outbuilding at Blue Haven Stables
The percent of residents by county that have received one dose or are fully vaccinated as of...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information