Covid cases to be reported faster to state, change causes positive cases to spike

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports a new process for recording covid cases to the state has resulted in a temporary influx.

Friday, DHS updated the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System to allow positive COVID-19 test results to be automatically imported into the system.

As of Friday, there were 19,783 new cases. That tops any previous single-day reporting record. The weekly average of cases is 10,985.

According to a news release, this change will help DHS provide the most accurate and up-to-date data moving forward. The department urges people to look at seven-day averages, which help to smooth out day-to-day fluctuations in data, as well as data by date of symptom onset or diagnosis to more accurately track disease activity in Wisconsin.

