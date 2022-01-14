Chief: Schofield business fire likely electrical in nature

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Riverside Fire District Chief Rob Bowen said the preliminary cause of a fire at Waterstone Mortage appears to have been caused by an electrical issue.

Multiple crews responded to the structure on the 1000 block of Grand Ave, just north of the Schofield Dam after 11 p.m. on Jan. 8. Portions of Grand Ave near that area were closed as crews worked to put out the fire. According to the fire department, the building is a total loss.

The freezing temperatures and icy conditions made fighting the fire difficult.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Riverside Fire Department, Kronenwetter Fire Department, Wausau Fire Department, SAFER, Ringle Fire Department, and the Everest Metro Police Department.

The fire is still under investigation.

Riverside Fire District was dispatched shortly after 11pm on January 8, 2022 to the 1000 block of Grand Avenue in the... Posted by Riverside Fire District on Sunday, January 9, 2022

