Cell phone donations requested for refugee families

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - New Beginnings for Refugees is asking for unlocked cellphones which will be given to refugee families in the Wausau area.

The organization is a non-profit working to coordinate with the community and help organize volunteers and donations.

If a cell phone is unlocked, it means that the phone can only be used on one specific carrier’s network, like only on Verizon service, or only on AT&T. Carriers will install software on the phone to lock it to their network. Clark.com has more information about how to know if your phone is unlocked. CLICK HERE for more information.

Donations can be brought to the Wausau Chamber of Commerce, located at 200 Washington St #120, in Wausau.

