News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

CDC encourages more Americans to consider N95 masks

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Friday encouraged more Americans to wear the kind of N95 or KN95 masks used by health-care workers to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Those kinds of masks are considered better at filtering the air. But they were in short supply previously, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials had said they should be prioritized for health care workers.

In updated guidance posted late Friday afternoon, CDC officials removed concerns related to supply shortages and more clearly said that properly fitted N95 and KN95 masks offer the most protection.

However, agency officials noted some masks are harder to tolerate than others, and urged people to choose good-fitting masks that they will wear consistently.

“Our main message continues to be that any mask is better than no mask,” Kristen Nordlund, a CDC spokeswoman, said in a statement.

The CDC has evolved its mask guidance throughout the pandemic.

In its last update, in September, CDC officials became more encouraging of disposable N95 masks, saying they could be used in certain situations if supplies were available. Examples included being near a lot of people for extended periods of time on a train, bus or airplane; taking care of someone in poor health; or being more susceptible to severe illness.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced that his administration was planning to make “high-quality masks,” including N95s, available for free. He said more details were coming next week. The federal government has a stockpile of more than 750 million N95 masks, the White House said.

The latest CDC guidance notes that there is a special category of “surgical N95″ masks, that are specially designed for protection against blood splashes and other operating room hazards. Those are not generally available for sale to the public, and should continue to be reserved for health care workers, the agency said.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials recommend surgical or high-grade masks instead of cloth ones.
Marshfield Clinic urges the use of surgical masks
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Wausau Elk's Lodge 248.
Wausau Elk’s Lodge to try new service model for Friday’s dinner
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Steve Phillipson, MD, Aspirus Regional Director for Hospital Medicine Services
Aspirus continues to treat patients with delta variant, as omicron moves in

Latest News

50 teams from around the country playing in Leinenkugel's Classic Pond Hockey Tournament in...
50 teams from around the country playing in Leinenkugel's Classic Pond Hockey Tournament in Wausau
New development planned for former Younker's site in Plover
New development planned for former Younker's site in Plover
Bright Saturday, snow showers Sunday, some sun on Monday.
First Alert Weather: Winter chill continues, more chances for snow
Clouds to some clearing later tonight and cold. Sunshine on Saturday, then snow showers on the...
First Alert Weather: Friday Evening Forecast
New Beginnings for Refugees
How to help welcome incoming refugee families and individuals