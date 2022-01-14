Benefit planned Sunday in honor of beloved Wausau East teacher

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friends and coworkers of the late Jake “Stove” Stachovak will host a celebration of life in his honor to raise money for students entering trade education.

Jacob Stachovack died on Dec. 19 following a battle with cancer. He was a tech ed teacher at Wausau East High School.

The benefit is Sunday, Jan. 16 from 1-4 p.m. at Homestead Inn. It’s located at 162765 Hwy 52 in Wausau.

A release from the school district states the #STOVESTRONG fund that will help hardworking and deserving high school students in need, who are entering the trades. Proceeds from the event will be used for Wausau Technology Education students who need supplies, work-related tools or clothing, training or other work-related expenses in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics) disciplines.

If you are unable to attend the event and would like to donate, checks can be made out to Wausau East with #stovestrong in the memo line.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.