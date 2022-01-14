Attorney, chancellor named as UW System president finalists

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The chairman of a prominent international law firm based in Milwaukee and the chancellor the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire campus have been named as finalists to be president at the UW System.

The finalists announced Friday are business attorney Jay Rothman, chairman and CEO of the Foley & Lardner law firm and James Schmidt, UW-Eau Claire chancellor. Rothman and Schmidt will be interviewed Tuesday by a subcommittee of regents and other groups, including chancellors, UW System executive leaders and others.

The regent subcommittee will forward a recommendation to the full UW Board of Regents, which is expected to name the next president by the end of the month.

