Wausau Elk’s Lodge to try new service model for Friday dinner

Wausau Elk's Lodge 248.
Wausau Elk's Lodge 248.(WSAW)
By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Elk’s Lodge 248 is hosting a new dinner experience Friday. Usually, dinners have wait-staff on hand, but this time it’s a little different.

When members went to dinners at the lodge, there used to be wait-staff for them at the door. But this time, it’s going to be all about ‘members serving members.’ Exalted ruler for the Elk’s Lodge 248, Jonathan Fisher, said this is because times are changing and to keep up with it, this is what it’s shifted to.

“We found that this is probably going to be the most beneficial to us in the past because we’ve had full staff then we had some catering services and now we’ve moved to this model,” Fisher said.

Since it will be a new model, the Elk’s Lodge is asking for feedback. It said depending on how Friday goes, it could become a semi-regular event.

The menu has many options, from ribs to burgers to mini corn dogs, and even fish. All of the proceeds will go to debt relief, like maintaining the building. “Keeping our facility up and running as an entity in downtown Wausau, as anyone has experienced or been to a wedding here in the last 50-60 years,” Fisher explained.

Seating is from 5-7:45 p.m. Anyone is able to go, but they do ask you to call in advance for a reservation because space is limited. Reservations will be taken until 12 p.m. Thursday.

For more information click here, or call 715-845-5602.

