Wagner, Pointers Shut Out Blugolds at Home

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - The No. 14 UW-Stevens Point men’s hockey team (10-4-1, 5-1-0) got a 26-save performance from goaltender Ryan Wagner (Indianapolis, Ind.) in a 3-0 shutout win over visiting UW-Eau Claire (4-9-0, 2-4-0) on Wednesday.

Wagner had nine first-period saves to match his counterpart Ryan Oullette in a scoreless first frame.

In the second period, Andrew Poulias (Whitby, Ont.) put he Pointers in front as he put home a rebound at the side of the net. Nick Gonrowski (New Hope, Minn.) was credited with an assist on the play at the 8:55 mark.

At 16:53 of the second period, Cody Moline (North Branch, Minn.) skated the puck out of his own end and into the Blugolds’ zone, ripping home a short-side, shorthanded goal to give UWSP a 2-0 advantage.

Gonrowski picked up his second assist of the night just 2:11 into the third period. He set up Jake Theis (Chanhassen, Minn.) for the third and final goal of the game.

Wagner made 11 of his 26 saves in the third period to preserve the shutout, his second of the season. Oullette made 23 saves for UWEC.

The Pointers and Blugolds close out the regular season series on Tuesday (Jan. 18) at K.B. Willett Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.