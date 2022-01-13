News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wagner, Pointers Shut Out Blugolds at Home

By Matt Infield and UWSP Athletics
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - The No. 14 UW-Stevens Point men’s hockey team (10-4-1, 5-1-0) got a 26-save performance from goaltender Ryan Wagner (Indianapolis, Ind.) in a 3-0 shutout win over visiting UW-Eau Claire (4-9-0, 2-4-0) on Wednesday.

Wagner had nine first-period saves to match his counterpart Ryan Oullette in a scoreless first frame.

In the second period, Andrew Poulias (Whitby, Ont.) put he Pointers in front as he put home a rebound at the side of the net. Nick Gonrowski (New Hope, Minn.) was credited with an assist on the play at the 8:55 mark.

At 16:53 of the second period, Cody Moline (North Branch, Minn.) skated the puck out of his own end and into the Blugolds’ zone, ripping home a short-side, shorthanded goal to give UWSP a 2-0 advantage.

Gonrowski picked up his second assist of the night just 2:11 into the third period. He set up Jake Theis (Chanhassen, Minn.) for the third and final goal of the game.

Wagner made 11 of his 26 saves in the third period to preserve the shutout, his second of the season. Oullette made 23 saves for UWEC.

The Pointers and Blugolds close out the regular season series on Tuesday (Jan. 18) at K.B. Willett Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Wausau Police, the driver tried to pass a number of vehicles, hit a curb, then...
Woman faces likely OWI charge after Wausau crash
Crews respond to fire on Grand Avenue
1 person suffers minor injuries after an apartment fire on Grand Avenue in Wausau
Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Marathon County Health Department addresses rumors about upcoming meeting.
Marathon County Health Department addresses rumors ahead of meeting

Latest News

UW-Eau Claire Vs. UW-Stevens Point 1/12/2022
UW-Eau Claire Vs. UW-Stevens Point 1/12/2022
High School Sports 1/11/2022
Wausau West defeats East/Merrill United in hockey, Wausau East beats Rapids in boys basketball
High School Sports 1/11/2022
High School Sports 1/11/2022
Derek Kraus stands next to his truck before the start of the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at...
Stratford native Kraus confirms he will return for third season in Truck Series