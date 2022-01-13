News and First Alert Weather App
Report: Alcohol-related deaths in Wisconsin rose 25% in 2020

(WBNG 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new report finds that alcohol-related deaths in Wisconsin rose almost 25% in 2020. The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum released data Thursday that shows 1,077 Wisconsin residents died of alcohol-related causes in 2020, up from 865 in 2019. The data was compiled from U.S. residents’ death certificates.

The report uses the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s definition of alcohol-related deaths to mean deaths directly attributed to excessive drinking such as alcohol poisoning and liver disease.

The definition does not include deaths caused by drunken driving or alcohol-fueled violence. The report speculates that the increase in deaths may be driven by higher rates of binge drinking in Wisconsin and the state’s history of high alcohol consumption.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

