More refugee families to arrive in Wausau over next week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than a dozen Afghan refugees will be arriving in central Wisconsin over the next week.

Adam VanNoord, the director of the Multicultural Community Center - Wausau, which is a branch of the resettlement agency, Ethiopian Community Development Council, said the people include some families and individuals. A few individuals will be the first to arrive in Wausau from the Fort McCoy safe haven base near Tomah.

He said they have enough housing secured for this group of people, but they are in need of more rental units for the next wave. He encourages landlords interested in learning about potentially renting to refugees and the supports connected to it to reach out to him.

Gwen Paul, the executive director of New Beginnings for Refugees, which is a separate non-profit working to coordinate with the community, and help organize volunteers and donations for the effort, said they are in need of more household supplies. She is in the process of creating a new list of items needed, which can be found here.

With the limited staff of both organizations and the numerous things that need to get done to support each individual and family, new volunteer opportunities are regularly becoming available. Paul said they are considering creating volunteer teams to help welcome refugees as they arrive at the Central Wisconsin Airport. For volunteer opportunities, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.