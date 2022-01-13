News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

More refugee families to arrive in Wausau over next week

Refugee resettlement partners welcomed the first Afghan refugee families to the Wausau area on...
Refugee resettlement partners welcomed the first Afghan refugee families to the Wausau area on Dec. 29, 2021 at the Central Wisconsin Airport.(New Beginnings for Refugees)
By Emily Davies
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than a dozen Afghan refugees will be arriving in central Wisconsin over the next week.

Adam VanNoord, the director of the Multicultural Community Center - Wausau, which is a branch of the resettlement agency, Ethiopian Community Development Council, said the people include some families and individuals. A few individuals will be the first to arrive in Wausau from the Fort McCoy safe haven base near Tomah.

He said they have enough housing secured for this group of people, but they are in need of more rental units for the next wave. He encourages landlords interested in learning about potentially renting to refugees and the supports connected to it to reach out to him.

Gwen Paul, the executive director of New Beginnings for Refugees, which is a separate non-profit working to coordinate with the community, and help organize volunteers and donations for the effort, said they are in need of more household supplies. She is in the process of creating a new list of items needed, which can be found here.

With the limited staff of both organizations and the numerous things that need to get done to support each individual and family, new volunteer opportunities are regularly becoming available. Paul said they are considering creating volunteer teams to help welcome refugees as they arrive at the Central Wisconsin Airport. For volunteer opportunities, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says
According to Wausau Police, the driver tried to pass a number of vehicles, hit a curb, then...
Woman faces likely OWI charge after Wausau crash
Judges gavel
Woman charged with trying to kill estranged husband in Shawano County
Steve Phillipson, MD, Aspirus Regional Director for Hospital Medicine Services
Aspirus continues to treat patients with delta variant, as omicron moves in
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line

Latest News

Wausau Police, city officials use app to help communicate with Afghan refugees
Wausau Police, city officials use app to help communicate with Afghan refugees
John Marshall Elementary School, Wausau
Wausau School District welcomes new refugee students
200 mile snowmobile torch ride begins Badger State Winter Games
200 mile snowmobile torch ride begins Badger State Winter Games
Mostly cloudy and colder tonight. Lots of clouds and chilly on Friday with the snow staying off...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Evening Forecast