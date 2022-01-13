Marshfield Clinic urges the use of surgical masks

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Omicron is spreading faster than other variants, yet many have gotten more relaxed on mask-wearing. Health officials recommend not only wearing a mask, but a surgical mask instead of a cloth one.

“They keep your droplets to yourself. They don’t necessarily provide great respiratory protection,” said Kate Maguire, Director of Infection Prevention at Marshfield Clinic Health System.

A surgical mask or higher-grade mask like a KN94, KN95, or most popularly the N95 have more layers and are better at catching smaller particles.

“Disposable surgical masks are really an option that we’ve seen more science behind and we really want to see folks are protecting themselves, especially with the transmissibility of the Omicron variant,” said Maguire.

COVID-19 aside, masks protect against the flu and other sicknesses spreading in our community.

“I personally don’t think I’ll do another flu season without wearing a mask. This whole not having a cold thing has been great and being able to embrace masking has been part of that,” said Maguire.

Maguire said wearing a mask that fits correctly is crucial. Click here for information from the CDC about improving how your mask protects you.

