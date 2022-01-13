News and First Alert Weather App
Lottery: Green Bay Powerball jackpot winner has yet to come forward

One day after the Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Green Bay area(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one has come forward yet to claim the $316 million Powerball jackpot from a winning ticket sold at an Ashwaubenon store.

Action 2 News reached out to the Wisconsin Lottery Thursday to check the status of that winning ticket. They tell us no one has claimed the winnings as of this publication.

The ticket for the January 5 Powerball drawing was sold at Jackson Pointe Citgo.

WINNING NUMBERS: 06, 14, 25, 33, 46 and 17

The winner has 180 days from the drawing date to come forward and claim the prize.

If you have that winning ticket, sign it immediately. It’s the only way to prove you are the owner of the ticket.

The Powerball winner cannot remain anonymous due to Wisconsin’s open records law. If requested, the Wisconsin Lottery must release the name of the city and the winner. Any other information about the winner will be released with their consent. The winner can opt not to speak to the media.

All winnings are subject to federal and state taxes. The jackpot is worth about $225.1 million if the winner opts for cash.

The total jackpot was $632.6 million. The Green Bay winner shares the prize with a winner in California.

It’s the 7th largest Powerball jackpot in history.

Wisconsin Lottery revenue helps with Wisconsin property taxes.

The Wisconsin Lottery says the Green Bay area has been pretty lucky lately. The same day of the Powerball sale, the Jaguar Station on S. Ridge Road sold a $28,000 Badger 5 winner. The next day, Woodman’s on Duck Creek Parkway sold a $350,000 SuperCash! winner.

