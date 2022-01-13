FOX delays debut of ‘Monarch’ due to covid

WAUSAU, Wis. (WZAW) - FOX has pushed back the debut of Monarch. The series was set to premiere on Sunday, Jan. 30.

The show tells the story of the Roman family-- the first family of county music. It stars Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, Anna Friel and Beth Ditto.

Fox has pushed back the launch of the series from January to fall, citing the rising spread of covid.

Statement from FOX Entertainment:

“With an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, the powerfully compelling drama, MONARCH, is a top priority for FOX Entertainment in 2022. Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact Covid-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule MONARCH’s January 30 debut to the Fall. As the cornerstone of FOX’s new 2022-23 slate, shifting a show of this magnitude allows us to have its entire first season produced, create additional, high-profile content and promotional windows to support launch, and give our viewers the best opportunity to enjoy the series as intended with a non-compromised run of episodes. We thank our cast, producers, writers and the entire crew for their tireless work and continued dedication to the country music-filled world that is MONARCH.”

