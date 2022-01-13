Evers’ pardons near 400, most of any Wisconsin governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has pardoned 54 more people, bringing his total to nearly 400, the most of any Wisconsin governor.

Most of the pardons Evers announced Thursday involved low-level drug offenses. Other offenses included fraud, burglary, theft and drunken driving.

Evers has granted 391 pardons over three years in office, more than the nearly 300 pardons that former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle issued over eight years.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker didn’t issue a single pardon during his two terms before Evers defeated him in 2018.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.