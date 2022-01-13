News and First Alert Weather App
DMV extends driver license renewal for ages 60+

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -In recognizing the current elevated health risks to drivers 60 and over, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles is announcing they extending renewal deadlines for this age group.

According to a release from the DMV, licensed drivers who are 60 and over and who have a license scheduled to expire in Jan., Feb., or March of 2022, will now have until March 31, 2022 to visit a DMV to renew with no late fee.

The DMV says that driver records are automatically updated, and the new expiration date will be visible to law enforcement. Customers can check the status of the license, including the adjusted expiration date here.

Appointments for a driver license renewal can be scheduled online here. Applications can also be completed online and submitted electronically. The DMV says they can answer questions by email or phone.

In-person visits at DMV Customer Services Centers are only available for:

  • Driver license renewals and original products
  • ID to vote
  • New residents to obtain identification

All DMV vehicle transactions can be done online here.

The DMV says drivers ages 18 to 64, who are U.S. citizens with an unrestricted driver license, and who have not had a change in medical conditions, and who do not need an original REAL ID, may renew their driver license online here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

