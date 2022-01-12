News and First Alert Weather App
Woman charged with trying to kill estranged husband in Shawano County

Judges gavel
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Menasha woman is charged in Shawano County with attempting to kill her estranged husband.

Tina L. McCandless, 48, is charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide with Use of a Dangerous Weapon and Domestic Abuse modifiers. She’s also charged with First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

On Jan. 4, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of a shooting on Dent Creek Road in the Town of Morris. A deputy located a man with a gunshot wound to his leg and a woman with her hands in the air.

The woman was identified as Tina McCandless. She was taken into custody.

The victim told investigators that the estranged couple had been drinking and had an argument. McCandless left to go home to Menasha, where she had been living during their split, but later returned to the home in Morris. The victim said his wife woke him up from sleep and told him to put on his wedding ring. “When she didn’t get the answer she wanted she fired a round off from the pistol she was holding,” reads the criminal complaint.

The victim said he was trying to think of ways to stay alive. He convinced her to let him have a beer and put on some clothes. He said she continued to fire rounds at him as he was looking for clothes in a laundry room. The victim saw McCandless reach for a cigarette and saw it “as my opportunity to try and save my life.” He tackled her her. There was a struggle for the gun and McCandless fired several rounds, according to the victim. The victim believes five rounds went off. He had been shot in the leg. He was able to get the gun away from McCandless, calm her down and call law enforcement. The victim stated he believed his wife planned to kill him.

Officers say several spent .22 shell casings were found in the home and projectile holes in walls.

McCandless is being held on a $500,000 cash bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 19.

Records show the couple made a joint divorce filing in October.

