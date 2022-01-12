Wausau West defeats East/Merrill United in hockey, Wausau East beats Rapids in boys basketball

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -In the second meeting between East/Merrill United and Wausau West, the early story was East/Merrill goalie Jake Furrer. The junior stopped 28 of the Warriors’ 29 shots in the first period. However, West kept applying pressure and eventually ran away with it 9-0 to complete the season sweep of East/Merrill.

In boys hoops, Wausau East outlasted Wisconsin Rapids in a battle of two teams looking for their first win of the season in Wisconsin Valley Conference play.

