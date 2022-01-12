News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Fire Department gets approval for staffing expansion grant proposal

The truck bay of the Wausau Fire Department
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Fire Department won approval to increase its staffing to meet increased call volume and variety of service. The Wausau City Council voted tonight on the proposal that was approved by the city’s Finance Committee last month.

The Fire Department will now send in a grant proposal to FEMA at the Department of Homeland Security to help fund the expansion of its staff by nine firefighter-paramedics.

Chief  Barteck says staffing at the department has only increased 3% over the last 52 years.  In the meantime the amount of calls have increased 200%.

In the past the department responded mostly to fires with the occasional hospital transport.  Now 90% of the calls are EMS related, with more sophisticated treatment of the patients they assist.  Other situations they respond to include ice rescues and hazmat situations.

The increase will cut down on overtime and allow much needed time off as well.

