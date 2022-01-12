News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point woman making strides to open non-profit childcare service

Marion Schneider's marketing board for her big idea of 'Little Dreamers.'
By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - One Stevens Point woman is making it her mission to bring more options to childcare services.

Marion Schneider is the mind behind ‘Idea Gurl World.’ A blog where she helps network with people in the community. While she’s been connecting with some parents, she said she realized a need for childcare services outside of the typical ‘9 to 5′ hours.

Schneider has been working in childcare services for 13 years. Now, she’s making strides to start a non-profit childcare service for those who don’t have a typical schedule. To get the word out, she has held free babysitting events during the holidays.

“I’m hoping through being a non-profit, we can really show the community that you know, what daycare is all about, it’s a service for the community and I’m hoping that the community can help support this daycare,” Schneider said.

She’s been working on this idea since 2020 and she plans to call it ‘Little Dreamers.’

Schneider said she wants her services to be more like a support system. ‘Little Dreamers’ is her big idea to be there for anybody, anytime they may need her. She said it would be more than just ‘daycare,’ instead, a place of support and growth. That means offering events and services that help families bond and communicate better.

“The mission that I want this daycare to be is to be at the forefront of [the] community, so like I want us to not just be a daycare that people just drop their kids off and leave and never talk about it again,” she explained.

She said what she would be bringing to the table is inspired by the Montessori and Waldorf teaching principles. “It’s not necessarily, you know kids going there for pre-school or early learning, it’s you know, they’re going to be there during different times of their lives, so different things they can learn and practical life skills and things like that.”

She said keeping routines and helping whenever needed is a priority.

She is currently looking for board members and key shareholders to get her dream up and running. To follow her along on this journey, click here. Or to learn more about her, click here.

