News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Stevens Point Area School District to resume in-person classes Jan. 17

SPASH is taking extra precautions to avoid COVID-19 upheavals this year
SPASH is taking extra precautions to avoid COVID-19 upheavals this year(wsaw)
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Families with students in the Stevens Point Area School District were encouraged to create backup plans ahead of a return to in-class learning January 17.

“At this time, we are beginning to see a decrease in both positive COVID cases as well as staff and students in quarantine,” said Craig Gerlach, SPASD superintendent.

Still, despite the changes in cases, transportation issues remain.

“As we continue to recruit and train team members, we are also asking families to please consider self-transporting students if it is an option for your individual situation,” said Gerlach.

The district is asking families who can bring their child(ren) to school themselves to submit a form.

Additionally, the district is working on a voluntary “Test to Stay” program. It would allow students to test for COVID-19 and, if negative, stay in class.

A news release also detailed protocols for students and face covering requirements, which remain in effect through March 31.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Wausau Police, the driver tried to pass a number of vehicles, hit a curb, then...
Woman faces likely OWI charge after Wausau crash
Crews respond to fire on Grand Avenue
1 person suffers minor injuries after an apartment fire on Grand Avenue in Wausau
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Marathon County Health Department addresses rumors about upcoming meeting.
Marathon County Health Department addresses rumors ahead of meeting
Wisconsin on COVID-19 background
GOPs advance bill to count prior COVID infection as immunity

Latest News

Pharmacies receive small allotment of COVID-19 pills
Pharmacies receive small allotment of COVID-19 pills
COVID-19 pills are stocked at some local pharmacies.
Shelves are stocked at some local pharmacies with COVID-19 pill
The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce hopes to keep young people from leaving the area through...
Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce addresses economic future amid labor shortage
Entrance to Northcentral Healthcare's Mount View Care Center
Omicron variant hits nursing homes