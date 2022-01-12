Stevens Point Area School District to resume in-person classes Jan. 17

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Families with students in the Stevens Point Area School District were encouraged to create backup plans ahead of a return to in-class learning January 17.

“At this time, we are beginning to see a decrease in both positive COVID cases as well as staff and students in quarantine,” said Craig Gerlach, SPASD superintendent.

Still, despite the changes in cases, transportation issues remain.

“As we continue to recruit and train team members, we are also asking families to please consider self-transporting students if it is an option for your individual situation,” said Gerlach.

The district is asking families who can bring their child(ren) to school themselves to submit a form.

Additionally, the district is working on a voluntary “Test to Stay” program. It would allow students to test for COVID-19 and, if negative, stay in class.

A news release also detailed protocols for students and face covering requirements, which remain in effect through March 31.

