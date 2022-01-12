Pet Project: Meet Petey

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Petey is a 10-year-old dog who was surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County after his owner could no longer take care of him. He is a happy, sweet dog who likes to go for walks and loves treats. He gets along with everyone, including other animals.

For more information about Petey visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810 to set up a time to meet him.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.