Pet Project: Meet Petey

By WSAW Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Petey is a 10-year-old dog who was surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County after his owner could no longer take care of him. He is a happy, sweet dog who likes to go for walks and loves treats. He gets along with everyone, including other animals.

For more information about Petey visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810 to set up a time to meet him.

