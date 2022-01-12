News and First Alert Weather App
Eagle River ice castle now open

Eagle River ice castle
Eagle River ice castle(Eagle River Fire Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - A popular wintertime destination is ready for the public in Eagle River.

Crews from the Eagle River Volunteer Fire Department tirelessly work to erect a castle made of ice blocks, each year, if the weather allows.

Beginning on the weekend nearest to the New Year, the ice is scored and cut on Silver Lake. Then, more than 2,300 blocks of 12-inch x 10-inch x 20-inch ice, weighing in at 60-70 pounds each, are removed from the lake. The ice blocks are trucked to the site and the construction begins.

The first ice castle began as an addition to the annual “King Winter” festival in 1933. CLICK HERE to read more about the ice castle’s history.

The castle is located at 116 S Railroad St. It is free to visit, but donations are accepted.

Depending on the weather, the ice castle normally stands until mid-February, when the remains are taken down.

