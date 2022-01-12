Chase the chill with soup recipes from the Wisconsin Beef Council

Combine beef, broth, chickpeas, tomatoes, water, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper in 4-1/2 to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker; toss to coat well. Cover and cook on HIGH 5 hours or on LOW 8 hours. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.) Cook’s Tip: For early eaters use no-added salt chickpeas/garbanzo beans rinsed and drained.

Stir in mixed vegetables and pasta. Continue cooking, covered, 1 hour or until beef and pasta are tender. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Stir well before serving. Serve with cheese, if desired.

Cook’s Tip: For early eaters (6-7m) certain pasta can be hard to pick up prior to baby having the pincer grasp. Pieces of pasta about the size of an adult pinky finger are preferable early on in self-feeding. These include rigatoni, penne, cavatappi.

If you have questions about starting solid foods, consult your physician or health care provider.

