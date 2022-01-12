Chase the chill with soup recipes from the Wisconsin Beef Council
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Winter temps call for hearty home cookin’. The Wisconsin Beef Council has two recipes perfect to chase away the chill.
BEEFY DILL PICKLE SOUP
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 pounds beef Top Sirloin Steak, 3/4 to 1 inch thick
- 5 cups reduced-sodium beef broth
- 2 fresh russet (baking) potatoes, peeled, diced into 1/2-inch cubes
- 2 cups diced carrots
- 1/3 cup butter
- 1 cup chopped dill pickles, about 2 large pickles
- 3/4 teaspoon all-purpose seasoning blend, such as Old Bay, divided
- 3/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
- 2/3 cup light dairy sour cream
- 1/2 cup pickle juice
- 1/3 cup flour
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
Garnishes:
- Chopped fresh dill, shredded Cheddar cheese, Dijon mustard (optional)
COOKING:
- Bring broth, potatoes, carrots and butter to a boil in large stock pot. Reduce heat to low boil; cook 20 to 22 minutes or until potatoes are tender; add pickles.
- Meanwhile, season beef Top Sirloin Steaks with 1/2 teaspoon all-purpose seasoning blend and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 12 to 17 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove steaks from grill; carve into bite-sized pieces; keep warm.
- Combine sour cream, pickle juice and flour in medium bowl; mix until smooth. Slowly whisk sour cream mixture into soup. Reduce heat to low; add remaining 1/4 all-purpose seasoning blend, remaining 1/4 teaspoon black pepper and cayenne pepper, as desired, to stock pot.; cook 5 minutes. Divide soup among 8 bowls; top with steak pieces. Garnish with dill, cheese and mustard.
LAZY DAY BEEF & VEGETABLE SOUP
INGREDIENTS:
- 2-1/2 pounds beef Stew Meat, cut into 3/4-inch pieces
- 2 cans (14 to 14-1/2 ounces each) reduced-sodium beef broth
- 1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, rinsed, drained
- 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) no-salt added diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 cup water
- 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 2 cups frozen mixed vegetables
- 1 cup uncooked ditalini or other small pasta
- Shredded Romano cheese (optional)
COOKING:
- Combine beef, broth, chickpeas, tomatoes, water, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper in 4-1/2 to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker; toss to coat well. Cover and cook on HIGH 5 hours or on LOW 8 hours. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.)
Cook’s Tip: For early eaters use no-added salt chickpeas/garbanzo beans rinsed and drained.
- Stir in mixed vegetables and pasta. Continue cooking, covered, 1 hour or until beef and pasta are tender. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Stir well before serving. Serve with cheese, if desired.
Cook’s Tip: For early eaters (6-7m) certain pasta can be hard to pick up prior to baby having the pincer grasp. Pieces of pasta about the size of an adult pinky finger are preferable early on in self-feeding. These include rigatoni, penne, cavatappi.
If you have questions about starting solid foods, consult your physician or health care provider.
ALTERNATE COOKING METHOD:
- This recipe can be made in a 6-quart electric pressure cooker. Use 1 cup elbow noodles for ditalini. Place beef, broth, chickpeas, tomatoes, water, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper in pressure cooker. Close and lock pressure cooker lid. Use beef, stew or high-pressure setting on pressure cooker; program 25 minutes on pressure cooker timer. Use quick-release feature to release pressure; carefully remove lid. Add vegetables and pasta; close and lock pressure cooker, set timer for additional 5 minutes. When complete, use quick-release feature to release pressure; carefully remove lid. Garnish with cheese, if desired. (This recipe variation was tested in an electric pressure cooker at high altitude. Cooking at an altitude of less than 3000 feet may require slightly less cooking time. Refer to the manufacturer’s instructions.)
