App offers easy way to report needed city repairs

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Making the community better. That’s the goal of Wisconsin Rapids city officials who are leaving it up to the public to report repairs. They say it’s easier to do so than ever.

It’s called the “SeeClickFix” app. They’ve had it for a couple of years, but it’s growing more and improving the city’s response to repairs. It’s as simple as downloading the app and taking a picture. This means reporting potholes, issues with signs, removing snow, code enforcement among many others, without having to call.

“What the app allows is for some homeowners and residents and neighborhoods to really take pride within the neighborhood and community they live in,” Wisconsin Rapids Community Development Director Kyle Kearns said.

Kearns said they’ve made more than 9,000 fixes since the app’s adoption. They get at least some submissions daily and have them fixed in one to two days. He said the app makes it easier to find any issues.

“With thousands of parcels in the city, it can be difficult to make the rotation to get in every neighborhood and regularly enforce those types of requirements,” Kearns said.

When you find something you want to report, you take out your phone, open the app, and snap a picture of the issue. The app will then pinpoint the location and notify the city. Kearns said it has helped keep neighbors and the city accountable.

“They don’t want to be that neighbor on the block that has rubbish and garbage in their yards or they don’t want to be the ones singled out as the one parking multiple vehicles on the grass or whatever it may be,” Kearns said.

Kearns said the city hopes to expand the app for even more community engagement. The “SeeClickFix” app can be downloaded in your phone’s app store for Apple or Android devices.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.