News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in West Allis

(WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) - Police are looking for the driver who was behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck and killed a woman crossing a road in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis.

Authorities say the 20-year-old woman died at the scene of the crash about 6:25 am. Tuesday. Investigators say the driver was northbound on Highway 100 when the vehicle struck the victim about 6:25 a.m.

Her family has identified her as Donniesha Harris. The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a 2014 to 2016 gray Toyota Corolla.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in Langlade County snowmobile crash
Crews respond to fire on Grand Avenue
1 person suffers minor injuries after an apartment fire on Grand Avenue in Wausau
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Marathon County Health Department addresses rumors about upcoming meeting.
Marathon County Health Department addresses rumors ahead of meeting
While it will remain breezy Tuesday, a wind shift to the southwest, will usher in warmer...
First Alert Weather Day: Arctic blast continues into Tuesday morning

Latest News

Gov. Evers visits Taperz Barber Shop. Jan. 11, 2022.
Gov. Evers visits Appleton barber shop, talks state of small business
This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department...
Jury seated to hear triple homicide case in Kenosha County
Crews Respond To Apartment Fire
Crews Respond To Apartment Fire
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather