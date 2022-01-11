Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) - Police are looking for the driver who was behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck and killed a woman crossing a road in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis.

Authorities say the 20-year-old woman died at the scene of the crash about 6:25 am. Tuesday. Investigators say the driver was northbound on Highway 100 when the vehicle struck the victim about 6:25 a.m.

Her family has identified her as Donniesha Harris. The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a 2014 to 2016 gray Toyota Corolla.

