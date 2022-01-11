News and First Alert Weather App
Woman faces likely OWI charge after Wausau crash

According to Wausau Police, the driver tried to pass a number of vehicles, hit a curb, then crashed.(Wyatt Heller WSAW)
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A woman will likely face an OWI charge after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

It happened near Northwestern Ave. and Gold Ridge Road before 5 p.m.

One SUV could be seen being loaded onto a flatbed truck.

According to Wausau Police, the driver tried to pass a number of vehicles, hit a curb, then crashed. An officer confirmed to Newschannel 7 a 5 year-old was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Thankfully, no visible injuries were reported, according to Wausau Police.

The department has not released the name of the driver.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

