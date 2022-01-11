News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wausau School Board weighs referendum

The Wausau School Board met Monday to discuss a funding proposal
The Wausau School Board met Monday to discuss a funding proposal(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The School Board of the Wausau School District did not vote Monday to send a referendum to ballot that would allow them to borrow $18,900,000 for school improvements.

Some of the members argued that the referendum does not address long-term issues that would make some of the spending would be wasted in a few years’ time.  Member Karen Vandenberg cited falling enrollment, more families moving to the West Side and staffing shortages as reasons for consolidation, making some of the school buildings obsolete.’

By the end of the meeting most of the members on hand agreed that passing the referendum was also going to be easier if the cost was lower.

“We know that whether or not the enrollment’s going from East to West or West to East, we know that they’re going to be going through there.  Regardless of the elementary school they go to, they’re going to hit Mann, Muir, East or West,” said Board President Pat McKee.

The board is going to put together a new proposal that cuts out most of the elementary school improvements, focusing instead on middle and high schools.

Elementary school would still  get safety and security upgrades, and South Mountain, Stettin and Riverview elementaries would get classroom expansions to deal with overcrowding.

They agreed to meet again in one week to consider the new plan.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire in Schofield Saturday night
UPDATE: No injuries reported in fire at Schofield business
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Ski Patrollers at Granite Peak in Rib Mountain give a fallen ski patroller one 'last ride.'
‘Last ride’ held Saturday for fallen Granite Peak ski patroller, Doug Borre
While it will remain breezy Tuesday, a wind shift to the southwest, will usher in warmer...
First Alert Weather Day: Arctic blast continues into Tuesday morning
1 killed in Langlade County snowmobile crash

Latest News

Jada Eggebrecht takes a shot in practice
Hello, My Name Is: Jada Eggebrecht
Marathon County Health Department addresses rumors about upcoming meeting.
Marathon County Health Department addresses rumors ahead of meeting
Wausau Fire Department's thermal imager can measure the amount of heat escaping the body
Thermal imaging shows how much heat your body loses in cold temperatures
Marathon Co. Health Department speaks out on rumors regarding Tuesday meeting
Marathon Co. Health Department speaks out on rumors regarding Tuesday meeting