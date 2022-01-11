Wausau School Board weighs referendum

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The School Board of the Wausau School District did not vote Monday to send a referendum to ballot that would allow them to borrow $18,900,000 for school improvements.

Some of the members argued that the referendum does not address long-term issues that would make some of the spending would be wasted in a few years’ time. Member Karen Vandenberg cited falling enrollment, more families moving to the West Side and staffing shortages as reasons for consolidation, making some of the school buildings obsolete.’

By the end of the meeting most of the members on hand agreed that passing the referendum was also going to be easier if the cost was lower.

“We know that whether or not the enrollment’s going from East to West or West to East, we know that they’re going to be going through there. Regardless of the elementary school they go to, they’re going to hit Mann, Muir, East or West,” said Board President Pat McKee.

The board is going to put together a new proposal that cuts out most of the elementary school improvements, focusing instead on middle and high schools.

Elementary school would still get safety and security upgrades, and South Mountain, Stettin and Riverview elementaries would get classroom expansions to deal with overcrowding.

They agreed to meet again in one week to consider the new plan.

