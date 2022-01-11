News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Tommy Thompson won’t rule out run for governor

Tommy Thompson visited the UW-Stout campus Monday afternoon to celebrate the school’s progress...
(Jeff Ralph / WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tommy Thompson, who was elected four times as Wisconsin governor and is wrapping up a sting as interim University of Wisconsin System president, said Tuesday that he’s not ruling out another run for governor.

The 80-year-old Republican told WISN-TV that “everything is on the table.”

“I’m not saying it’s in the cards,” Thompson told WISN. “But, I’m physically and mentally capable of doing anything.”

Thompson said he would discuss his future with his family in April. He is resigning as interim UW president on March 18.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is the highest profile Republican currently running for governor. Former U.S. Senate candidates Eric Hovde and Kevin Nicholson are both also considering running.

Kleefisch reported raising $3.3 million in the four months after she launched her campaign. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he raised $10 million last year for his reelection bid.

Thompson served as governor from 1987 to 2001 when he left midterm to serve as U.S. Health and Human Services secretary. He briefly ran for president in 2007 and last ran for public office in 2012, losing the U.S. Senate race to Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

The primary for governor is Aug. 9.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire on Grand Avenue
1 person suffers minor injuries after an apartment fire on Grand Avenue in Wausau
1 killed in Langlade County snowmobile crash
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Marathon County Health Department addresses rumors about upcoming meeting.
Marathon County Health Department addresses rumors ahead of meeting
While it will remain breezy Tuesday, a wind shift to the southwest, will usher in warmer...
First Alert Weather Day: Arctic blast continues into Tuesday morning

Latest News

Frozen road declaration in parts of the state allows trucks to haul more weight
Frozen road declaration in parts of the state allows trucks to haul more weight
Wintery weather has caused roads to become slippery in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties on Jan....
DOT’s Frozen Road Declaration allows more weight on highways during winter
Derek Kraus stands next to his truck before the start of the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at...
Stratford native Kraus confirms he will return for third season in Truck Series
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in West Allis