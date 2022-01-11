Stratford native Kraus confirms he will return for third season in Truck Series

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) -Stratford native Derek Kraus will return to McAnally-Hilgemann Racing for a third season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, the team and Kraus announced on Tuesday.

Ready to get back to work with my #19 team this year! https://t.co/vY1lU6AnmI — Derek Kraus (@derek9kraus) January 11, 2022

The team is expanding to two full-time trucks, with Colby Howard joining Kraus. MHR will also switch from Toyota to Chevrolet as their manufacturer.

The 20-year old is coming off a 2021 season where he had just one top-five and four top-ten finishes, coming home 13th in the points standings. However, he did score the first two pole positions of his career.

The 2022 Truck Series will kick off on February 18 at Daytona International Speedway.

