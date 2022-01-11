News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Stratford native Kraus confirms he will return for third season in Truck Series

Derek Kraus stands next to his truck before the start of the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at...
Derek Kraus stands next to his truck before the start of the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) -Stratford native Derek Kraus will return to McAnally-Hilgemann Racing for a third season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, the team and Kraus announced on Tuesday.

The team is expanding to two full-time trucks, with Colby Howard joining Kraus. MHR will also switch from Toyota to Chevrolet as their manufacturer.

The 20-year old is coming off a 2021 season where he had just one top-five and four top-ten finishes, coming home 13th in the points standings. However, he did score the first two pole positions of his career.

The 2022 Truck Series will kick off on February 18 at Daytona International Speedway.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire on Grand Avenue
1 person suffers minor injuries after an apartment fire on Grand Avenue in Wausau
1 killed in Langlade County snowmobile crash
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Marathon County Health Department addresses rumors about upcoming meeting.
Marathon County Health Department addresses rumors ahead of meeting
While it will remain breezy Tuesday, a wind shift to the southwest, will usher in warmer...
First Alert Weather Day: Arctic blast continues into Tuesday morning

Latest News

#3 Columbus Catholic improves to 11-1 with road win at Pacelli
Hello my Name is: Jada Eggebrecht
Hello my Name is: Jada Eggebrecht
Columbus Catholic Vs Pacelli 1/10/2022
Columbus Catholic Vs Pacelli 1/10/2022
Jada Eggebrecht takes a shot in practice
Hello, My Name Is: Jada Eggebrecht