News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Senate GOP leader: Press, teachers have ‘sinister agenda’

A lone worker walks on the ground floor of the Statehouse rotunda, Friday, Jan. 8, 2010, in Des...
A lone worker walks on the ground floor of the Statehouse rotunda, Friday, Jan. 8, 2010, in Des Moines, Iowa. The Iowa legislature will convene the 2010 legislative session on Monday morning.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Senate president opened the legislative session with an attack on the media and claims of a sinister agenda to normalize deviant behavior against children.

The Legislature is expected to focus on plans for tax cuts and reforms to unemployment law, but Republican Senate President Jake Chapman used his opening speech Monday to challenge lawmakers to take a stand. He argued there is a “sinister agenda occurring right before our eyes.”

The Associated Press quotes Chapman as saying,” “It has become increasingly evident that we live in a world in which many, including our media, wish to confuse, misguide and deceive us, calling good evil and evil good.”

“The attack on our children is no longer hidden,” he continued. “Those who wish to normalize sexually deviant behavior against our children, including pedophilia and incest, are pushing this movement more than ever before.”

Chapman has also called for jailing educators who provide what he considers obscene material to children and called for jailing reports, the AP added.

Democratic leaders criticized the comments, calling them divisive and extreme political rhetoric that has made teachers, nurses and other people hesitant to work in the state.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in Langlade County snowmobile crash
Crews respond to fire on Grand Avenue
1 person suffers minor injuries after an apartment fire on Grand Avenue in Wausau
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Marathon County Health Department addresses rumors about upcoming meeting.
Marathon County Health Department addresses rumors ahead of meeting
While it will remain breezy Tuesday, a wind shift to the southwest, will usher in warmer...
First Alert Weather Day: Arctic blast continues into Tuesday morning

Latest News

Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch (R) speaks at a rally protesting President Joe...
Republican Kleefisch raises $3.3 million in governor’s race
Source: Republican Sen. Ron Johnson plans to seek a third term
Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks at a Senate Homeland Security and...
GOP banking on Ron Johnson run in crucial Senate race
One year since the January 6th riots took place at the U.S. Capitol.
1 year later, country still divided on exactly what happened at the U.S. Capitol