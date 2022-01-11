Marathon County Health Department addresses rumors ahead of meeting

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Health Department sent out a press release Monday dispelling rumors associated with an item on the agenda for Tuesday morning’s meeting.

The rumors gained traction on social media and parents became concerned that the health department was going to mandate masks and COVID-19 vaccines in Marathon County school districts.

“I want to be very clear, the agenda does not have any items on it regarding vaccination or masking mandates,” said Laura Scudiere, Heath Officer at Marathon County Health Department.

The main intent for the meeting is to discuss communicable disease reporting in school districts. They’ll also be discussing if the board will provide safety recommendations to the districts.

“...whether the board of health should send a letter to schools that outlines COVID-19 mitigation strategies as recommendations,” said Scudiere.

Scudiere said she has no enforcement authority to make those mandates happen. DHS requires these vaccines for early childhood and school-aged children with the ability to request a waiver.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction told me in an email, any changes to the law would require an act by the Wisconsin State Legislature. That means a distinct or county cannot currently mandate COVID-19 vaccines for kids.

Scudiere said the reason they may revisit the coronavirus recommended guidelines is because of the case surge in our community.

“Our numbers right now are sky-rocketing. Our case count today was 249. Our seven-day average was 299. Last week we had the highest number of cases that we’ve had in the pandemic ever,” said Scudiere.

Scudiere said the Health Department is doing what it can with limited resources to keep students and the community informed. The meeting is part of those efforts.

The meeting will be at 7:45 am on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the Marathon County Court House.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.