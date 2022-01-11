News and First Alert Weather App
Jury seated to hear triple homicide case in Kenosha County

This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows Rakayo Alandis Vinson. Authorities say Vinson was apprehended in connection with a shooting at a busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday, April 18, that left multiple men dead and others injured.(Kenosha County Sheriff's Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - A jury has been selected in Kenosha County Circuit Court to hear the case against a man charged with killing three people and wounding three others in a shooting at a crowded bar.

Twenty-five-year-old Rakayo Vinson is facing three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the April 18 shooting at Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers.

Opening statements are expected Tuesday. According to a criminal complaint, Vinson got in a fight at the bar and he was injured. Surveillance video shows him walking to the bar’s patio and opening fire before fleeing. Killed were 24-year-old Cedric Gaston; 26-year-old Atkeem Stevenson; and 22-year-old Kevin Donaldson, all of Kenosha.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

