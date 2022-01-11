Hello, My Name Is: Jada Eggebrecht

PHILLIPS, Wis. (WSAW) - Many high school athletes play sports year-round, but few can lead each team to excellence like Phillips’ Jada Eggebrecht can.

Her home, however, is on the basketball court. That’s where her dad has been the head coach for most of her life.

“I’m the kind of person that likes to go go go. To me, softball is not that. That’s what I love about basketball, you get to push the pace as much as you can,” Eggebrecht said.

Softball may not be her passion, but it’s a sport she’s more than capable of playing. In June of 2020, Eggebrecht was leading her softball team to a state tournament as their starting pitcher.

“I knew that they were looking for me to do that and I wanted to do that for them,” Eggebrecht said.

Though she prefers to play shortstop, Eggebrecht stepped in to start every game after their number one starting injured her knee.

“It’s not a sport that she spends a million hours on but she can throw strikes and she can field her position,’ her dad Mike Eggebrecht said.

Basketball isn’t her only talent on the court, either. Last fall, Eggebrecht recorded her 1,000th kill on the team’s way to a conference title.

“She can step into the next sport and be a leader on that team. And the stats show that she’s performing at a high level,” her dad said.

She’s done it with a group of girls she’s played with her whole life, including Jensen Weik, who also plays all three sports.

“We’ve always been known that she’s the silent leader. She’ll just take initiative and power through,” Weik said.

Through three sports, Eggebrecht has risen Phillips athletics to another level.

“If you look at our accomplishments in the last 20 years, our banners were pretty empty. All of a sudden, in the last four years, this group, with Jada leading them, has put up a lot of stuff,” her dad said.

Banners that still have some space for more years, which she wants to fill with a little more ink.

“ I want to come back and know this was my home and I did all of it as a logger,” Eggebrecht said.

She has one more goal to accomplish before leading her team to state—scoring 2,000 points. She’s roughly 300 points away from that mark.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.