Gov. Evers visits Appleton barber shop, talks state of small business

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is making stops Tuesday to meet with recipients of the We’re All In Small Business Grant Program.

The governor visited Taperz Barber Shop, 203 Richmond St., Appleton, before visiting Spring Green and Portage.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has approved $40.7 million in grants for small businesses.

“The idea behind the We’re All In grants was to get much-needed funds into the hands of small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as quickly as possible,” said WEDC Secretary Missy Hughes. “We have learned from the applicants that, in many cases, these grants are really helping them to keep the lights on.”

Gov. Evers says Taperz represents what’s good about small business in Wisconsin.

“Great opportunity to showcase a business that is doing well during the pandemic and a business that has really done a good job as it relates to getting shots in arms for people that want shots,” Evers said.

Evers was positive about the state of small business. He cited Wisconsin’s three percent unemployment rate.

“I’d say it’s good. Every small business is going to struggle at some point in time, even when there isn’t a pandemic, but we’ve put significant resources from federal government, frankly, into small businesses in the state of Wisconsin and the tourism industry and our farmers, those are the areas that have been hurt the most and we’ve provided a lot of resources to keep them afloat at this time,” said Evers.

The governor encourages people to get vaccinated as the omicron variant of COVID-19 causes a surge in daily case numbers.

“I think people are adjusting well. They’re wearing a mask and doing whatever they can to personally mitigate. We just have to be careful. We have to continue to encourage people to get vaccinated. I know that’s kind of a political issue and we don’t want to go too hard at some people. I was just talking to a leader of one of the health systems in the state of Wisconsin just today and he said 98 percent of the people in their ICUs are unvaccinated. I think there’s enough data out t here to make the wise choice,” said Evers.

