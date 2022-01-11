News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Gov. Evers visits Appleton barber shop, talks state of small business

Gov. Evers visits Taperz Barber Shop. Jan. 11, 2022.
Gov. Evers visits Taperz Barber Shop. Jan. 11, 2022.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff and Emily Matesic
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is making stops Tuesday to meet with recipients of the We’re All In Small Business Grant Program.

The governor visited Taperz Barber Shop, 203 Richmond St., Appleton, before visiting Spring Green and Portage.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has approved $40.7 million in grants for small businesses.

“The idea behind the We’re All In grants was to get much-needed funds into the hands of small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as quickly as possible,” said WEDC Secretary Missy Hughes. “We have learned from the applicants that, in many cases, these grants are really helping them to keep the lights on.”

Gov. Evers says Taperz represents what’s good about small business in Wisconsin.

“Great opportunity to showcase a business that is doing well during the pandemic and a business that has really done a good job as it relates to getting shots in arms for people that want shots,” Evers said.

Evers was positive about the state of small business. He cited Wisconsin’s three percent unemployment rate.

“I’d say it’s good. Every small business is going to struggle at some point in time, even when there isn’t a pandemic, but we’ve put significant resources from federal government, frankly, into small businesses in the state of Wisconsin and the tourism industry and our farmers, those are the areas that have been hurt the most and we’ve provided a lot of resources to keep them afloat at this time,” said Evers.

The governor encourages people to get vaccinated as the omicron variant of COVID-19 causes a surge in daily case numbers.

“I think people are adjusting well. They’re wearing a mask and doing whatever they can to personally mitigate. We just have to be careful. We have to continue to encourage people to get vaccinated. I know that’s kind of a political issue and we don’t want to go too hard at some people. I was just talking to a leader of one of the health systems in the state of Wisconsin just today and he said 98 percent of the people in their ICUs are unvaccinated. I think there’s enough data out t here to make the wise choice,” said Evers.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in Langlade County snowmobile crash
Crews respond to fire on Grand Avenue
1 person suffers minor injuries after an apartment fire on Grand Avenue in Wausau
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Marathon County Health Department addresses rumors about upcoming meeting.
Marathon County Health Department addresses rumors ahead of meeting
While it will remain breezy Tuesday, a wind shift to the southwest, will usher in warmer...
First Alert Weather Day: Arctic blast continues into Tuesday morning

Latest News

A lone worker walks on the ground floor of the Statehouse rotunda, Friday, Jan. 8, 2010, in Des...
Senate GOP leader: Press, teachers have ‘sinister agenda’
Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch (R) speaks at a rally protesting President Joe...
Republican Kleefisch raises $3.3 million in governor’s race
Source: Republican Sen. Ron Johnson plans to seek a third term
Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks at a Senate Homeland Security and...
GOP banking on Ron Johnson run in crucial Senate race
One year since the January 6th riots took place at the U.S. Capitol.
1 year later, country still divided on exactly what happened at the U.S. Capitol