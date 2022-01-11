First Alert Weather: Arctic cold moves out, mild moves in

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another chilly start to the morning as wind chills drop near -20°. Though these wind chills may not be as chilly as Monday morning, these wind chills are cold enough to warrant a Wind Chill Advisory until 9 AM Tuesday. Wind chills are expected to drop near -20° to -25° among North-Central Wisconsin. Northwoods may see wind chills as low as -30°. Because these wind chills are dangerously cold, especially on any exposed skin where frostbite can develop in 15 mins, our First Alert Weather Day remains in effect just until the mid-morning hours.

First Alert Weather Day only in effect through mid-morning as wind chills drop between -20° to -30° (WSAW)

By daybreak, you’ll feel the difference in weather conditions. Get excited for wind chills near 0° and highs in the lower 20s. Compared to yesterday, this is a nice improvement. Winds from the south will be gusty at times this afternoon but push milder conditions to the area. Clouds are expected to increase by the afternoon and remain cloudy for the next few days.

Winds moving in from the S/SW this afternoon will push in more "mild" conditions to the region. (WSAW)

Upper air movements may spark some periodic flurries Wednesday and Thursday with a chance to see a minor scattered snow shower Wednesday morning. Some light snow accumulations may be possible where lake-effect snow occurs up North. Highs will be milder near 30° on both days.

Quiet weather for now until the end of the weekend. Tracking a cold front bringing in colder temperatures and a chance for accumulating snowfall. (WSAW)

Our next chance for a weather maker will be towards the end of the week. We’re tracking a clipper system that will enter the region Friday, possibly bringing accumulating snow to the region. Additionally, temperatures fall back to the teens by the weekend. However, there are some uncertainties with this system and its track. More details to come in the next 24 hours.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.