Crews respond to Wausau structure fire

Crews respond to fire on Grand Avenue(WSAW)
By Leif Ender
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:11 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Crews are responding to a structure fire at an apartment complex on Grand Ave in the City of Wausau.

Crews were called to the Grand Avenue Luxury Apartments on the 2300 block of Grand Ave shortly after midnight Tuesday.

According to our reporter on the scene, the fire appeared to be in the building on the backside of the apartment complex.

Multiple crews responded to the scene, including Wausau Fire Department, SAFER, Riverside Fire District, and Merrill Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Newschannel 7 will provide updates as they become available.

