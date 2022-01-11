News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

COVID-19 test scarcity and isolation

Take-home COVID-19 test
Take-home COVID-19 test(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - COVID-19 tests are scarce right now with the extreme contagion of the Omicron variant causing cases to skyrocket.  That makes it difficult to determine whether a developing illness is the virus or something less serious.

UW Health Chief Quality Officer and Emergency Room physician Dr. Jeffrey Pothof says odds are it’s COVID.

“You know if you feel like you’re coming down with something, right now in the state, the likelihood of that actually being COVID-19 is super high.  It’s probably not the flu.  It’s probably not the common cold.  It’s probably not some other viral illness.  It’s more than likely COVID-19,” Pothof said.

This is why Pothof recommends immediate isolation if someone has symptoms and can’t get a test.  Staying away from family members and even pets will help arrest the spread of the disease.

“We know that pets sometimes can be the carrier of COVID-19, and oftentimes don’t get sick but we know there’re examples of animals getting sick – the zoos –and having bad outcomes from COVID-19, so they’re not immune from it like they are from some other viruses that we carry,” he said.

Initial isolation should last five days, at which time if a person tests negative, they can get out but should continue wearing a mask for another five.

To find a testing site or request a free take-home test from the DHS click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire on Grand Avenue
1 person suffers minor injuries after an apartment fire on Grand Avenue in Wausau
1 killed in Langlade County snowmobile crash
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Marathon County Health Department addresses rumors about upcoming meeting.
Marathon County Health Department addresses rumors ahead of meeting
While it will remain breezy Tuesday, a wind shift to the southwest, will usher in warmer...
First Alert Weather Day: Arctic blast continues into Tuesday morning

Latest News

Wausau Fire Department uses safety procedures to combat cancer.
Cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters
What to do if you are feeling sick but can't get tested for COVID-19
What to do if you are feeling sick but can't get tested for COVID-19
Discussions about hiring more firefighters in Wausau continue
Discussions about hiring more firefighters in Wausau continue
Frozen road declaration in parts of the state allows trucks to haul more weight
Frozen road declaration in parts of the state allows trucks to haul more weight