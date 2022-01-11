COVID-19 test scarcity and isolation

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - COVID-19 tests are scarce right now with the extreme contagion of the Omicron variant causing cases to skyrocket. That makes it difficult to determine whether a developing illness is the virus or something less serious.

UW Health Chief Quality Officer and Emergency Room physician Dr. Jeffrey Pothof says odds are it’s COVID.

“You know if you feel like you’re coming down with something, right now in the state, the likelihood of that actually being COVID-19 is super high. It’s probably not the flu. It’s probably not the common cold. It’s probably not some other viral illness. It’s more than likely COVID-19,” Pothof said.

This is why Pothof recommends immediate isolation if someone has symptoms and can’t get a test. Staying away from family members and even pets will help arrest the spread of the disease.

“We know that pets sometimes can be the carrier of COVID-19, and oftentimes don’t get sick but we know there’re examples of animals getting sick – the zoos –and having bad outcomes from COVID-19, so they’re not immune from it like they are from some other viruses that we carry,” he said.

Initial isolation should last five days, at which time if a person tests negative, they can get out but should continue wearing a mask for another five.

To find a testing site or request a free take-home test from the DHS click here.

