News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters

Wausau Fire Department uses safety procedures to combat cancer.
Wausau Fire Department uses safety procedures to combat cancer.(wsaw)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Seventy-Five percent of firefighters added to the IAFF Fallen Firefighter Memorial died from cancer associated with the job from 2015 to 2020.

According to the CDC, cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters. Local stations are working hard to combat that. One way they do that is through decontamination showers.

Decontamination steam shower at the Wausau Fire Department
Decontamination steam shower at the Wausau Fire Department(wsaw)

“A firefighter can get in the steam shower and it will go up to 140 degrees and it will get the carcinogens out of your pours,” said Jeremy Kopp, Deputy Chief, Wausau Fire Department.

They also use fire wipes, air packs, and steam cleaners as other forms of protection from harmful chemicals. They use a washing machine extractor to clean their gear.

The washing machine extractor that the Wausau Fire Department uses to clean their gear.
The washing machine extractor that the Wausau Fire Department uses to clean their gear.(wsaw)

“There used to be this badge of honor of having a dirty helmet or having dirty gear because you were out there doing the job,” said Josh Klug, Merrill Fire Chief.

As more research has been done over the years, Klug said that mindset changed. The team will hold each other accountable so they can stay healthy.

“We really want to see our firefighters go home at the end of their shift and at the end of their career in one piece,” said Klug.

Merrill Fire Department fire truck
Merrill Fire Department fire truck(wsaw)

Firefighters have a short life expectancy. Klug said many who enter retirement don’t get to enjoy much of it. One of his family members who also is a firefighter had to retire early because of cancer.

“For me, it kinda hits near and dear, close to home because of having a personal connection, a cousin that had cancer because of this job,” said Klug.

He’s one of many.

“Everybody knows somebody in the fire service that’s been touched by it,” said Klug.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire on Grand Avenue
1 person suffers minor injuries after an apartment fire on Grand Avenue in Wausau
1 killed in Langlade County snowmobile crash
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Marathon County Health Department addresses rumors about upcoming meeting.
Marathon County Health Department addresses rumors ahead of meeting
While it will remain breezy Tuesday, a wind shift to the southwest, will usher in warmer...
First Alert Weather Day: Arctic blast continues into Tuesday morning

Latest News

Take-home COVID-19 test
COVID-19 test scarcity and isolation
What to do if you are feeling sick but can't get tested for COVID-19
What to do if you are feeling sick but can't get tested for COVID-19
Discussions about hiring more firefighters in Wausau continue
Discussions about hiring more firefighters in Wausau continue
Frozen road declaration in parts of the state allows trucks to haul more weight
Frozen road declaration in parts of the state allows trucks to haul more weight