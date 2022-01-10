WPS urges home heating safety as dangerous temperature arrive

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Dangerous, bitterly cold temps arrived Monday. Wisconsin Public Service is reminding people to be safe when heating their homes. The current temperature in the Wausau area Monday morning was -12, however, with the windchill it feels more like -29.

Space heater safety: Only use newer models with safety features like automatic shut-off. Keep it at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets. Plug heaters directly into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips. Place the heater on a flat surface away from children and pets.

Safe sleeping: Turn off electric blankets when they are not being used. Keep pets away from electric blankets, as their teeth and claws can puncture wire insulation and cause damage.

Prevent carbon monoxide dangers: Make sure carbon monoxide detectors are working properly and learn the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Oven safety: Never use a stove or oven to heat your home. Not only is it inefficient, it could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Let the sun in: Open curtains or blinds when the sun is out to help warm your home. Close them at night to help retain heat and cut down on drafts.

Bundle up: Add a layer instead of turning up the thermostat. A sweater, blanket or long underwear will help keep you warm without adding to your energy use.

Be prepared: WPS has one of the most reliable power grids in the country, but outages in extreme weather can happen. Be prepared for winter power outages by assembling an emergency kit with blankets, flashlights and battery-powered chargers for your cellphones.