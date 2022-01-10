News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Vikings and Bears fire head coaches, GMs

Vikings head coach, Mike Zimmer, addresses the media at Vikings Training Camp.
Vikings head coach, Mike Zimmer, addresses the media at Vikings Training Camp.(KEYC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBAY) - Two NFC North head coaches and general managers have been fired.

The Minnesota Vikings parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer Monday and the Chicago Bears fired coach Matt Nagy.

The Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and the Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace.

“We appreciate Rick and Mike’s commitment to the team’s on-field success, their passion for making a positive impact in our community and their dedication to players, coaches and staff. While these decisions are not easy, we believe it is time for new leadership to elevate our team so we can consistently contend for championships,” reads a statement from the Vikings.

Both teams finished the season with a losing record. The Vikings defeated the Bears on Sunday 31-17.

The Bears finished the season 6-11 and the Vikings finished 8-9.

Zimmer coached the Vikings for eight seasons and held a record of 74-59-1.

Nagy coached the Bears for four seasons and leaves with a 34-31 record. He finished with a 1-7 record against the division champion Green Bay Packers.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur is now the senior coach in the NFC North after three seasons. He holds a 39-10 record.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire in Schofield Saturday night
UPDATE: No injuries reported in fire at Schofield business
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Ski Patrollers at Granite Peak in Rib Mountain give a fallen ski patroller one 'last ride.'
‘Last ride’ held Saturday for fallen Granite Peak ski patroller, Doug Borre
Bitter cold between now and Tuesday. Wind chills as low as -35. Frostbite can start to develop...
First Alert Weather Day: Arctic blast Monday & Tuesday brings dangerously low wind chills
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers waits on the snap during the first half of an NFL...
Key players return, starters get playing time in Packers loss
No. 23 Wisconsin edges Maryland after wasting 21-point lead
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love looks downfield during the second half of an NFL...
Jordan Love’s comeback falls short, Packers lose to Lions in season finale
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) runs back the the bench after scoring on a...
HALFTIME: Packers trail Lions, 17-13