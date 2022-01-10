News and First Alert Weather App
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies

This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert Durst on Dec. 15, 2021. Durst was sentenced in October to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago.(California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, has died. He was 78.

Durst died in a state prison hospital facility in Stockton, his attorney Chip Lewis said. He said it was from natural causes due to a number of health issues.

Durst was convicted in September of shooting Susan Berman at point-blank range in 2000 at her Los Angeles home. He was sentenced to life Oct. 14. Two days later, he was hospitalized with COVID-19, his trial attorney Dick DeGuerin said.

