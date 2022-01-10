News and First Alert Weather App
Republican Kleefisch raises $3.3 million in governor’s race

Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch (R) speaks at a rally protesting President Joe...
Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch (R) speaks at a rally protesting President Joe Biden's federal vaccine mandate for employers on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 in Eau Claire, Wis.(Jeff Ralph / WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor, Rebecca Kleefisch, says she has raised more than $3.3 million over the first four months since getting into the race in September.

The haul announced Monday is one of the largest, if not the largest, for any candidate’s first fundraising report. Kleefisch is the biggest-name Republican seeking to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November.

Another Republican, 2018 U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson, is expected to get in the race soon.

Kleefisch’s high fundraising totals, along with her continued push to lock down Republican supporters, will serve as a deterrent to others getting into the race.

