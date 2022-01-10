News and First Alert Weather App
Merrill paramedics get new bulletproof vests to wear on high-risk calls

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Fire Department has purchased new ballistic vests for paramedics to wear on potentially high threat EMS calls.

Last June, the fire department received a $6,000 grant from Ascension Good Samaritan Hospital which allowed them to purchase four new ballistic vests. The fire department previously had ballistic vests and armor plates, but they were outdated and hard to maintain, according to a news release.

“Pre-COVID, ballistic vests were a high priority for our department especially after the Lundgaard incident, but funding and the pandemic slowed down our acquisition of the vests,” said Fire Chief Josh Klug. “It’s crazy to think about all of the PPE that firefighter/paramedics need to have now. Its turnout gear, hazmat suits, wildland fire gear, PAPRS (Powered Air Purifying Respirators) and Tyvek suits for COVID, and now add ballistic vests.”

Appleton Firefighter Mitch Lundgaard died on May 15, 2019 during a routine EMS call of a drug overdose. He was a 14-year veteran of the Appleton Fire Department when he tragically lost his life in the line of duty. It started as a routine medical call at the city’s transit center, when a man who had been revived after a drug overdose opened fire on police officers and firefighters who had just saved his life. Mitch died of a gunshot wound to the chest. He was 36.

Chief Klug said when paramedics start their shift, they select from the four vests, prepare it for their use, and place it on their assigned apparatus for the shift.

