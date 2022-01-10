Key players return, starters get playing time in Packers loss

DETROIT, MI. (WSAW) - Sunday ended with a Packers loss but they still accomplished what they intended to accomplish.

All week, the Packers preached continuing the “momentum” they’ve built in the last stretch of games, but what Aaron Rodgers wanted was a chance to play.

“The win would be nice, but the most important thing was to get out there,” Rodgers said

Left tackle David Bakhtiari and center Josh Myers returned to play on the same line for the first time in their career, playing the first quarter and a half together before Bakhtiari exited in the middle of the second quarter.

“We talk about momentum, but I wanted to get out there with [David Bakhtiari] and [Josh Myers]. Those were my main focus,” Rodgers said.

“We had a general idea of what we wanted to do. I went out there. I think my first series, I went out there and felt fine. Good amount of wind, just kept going,” Bakhtiari said.

Bakhtiari played just 26 snaps and exited in his own decision.

But Rodgers and the Packers just wanted to play, and they feel good about momentum they’ve created as they turn their attention to the playoffs.

“It’s win or go home at this point. We have a little over a month left in the season. Let’s make sure we’re thinking about the right things, doing the right things,” Rodgers said.

