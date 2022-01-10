News and First Alert Weather App
Hospital association urges people to not go to ER for COVID-19 test

(KAIT)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -The state’s hospital association is urging the public not to seek COVID-19 tests at hospital emergency rooms. Wisconsin Hospital Association advocates on behalf of its 130-plus member hospitals.

The WHA issued the following news in a release. “Patients seeking COVID-19 tests at hospitals not only delay the provision of urgent care in emergency rooms, but also raise the risk of virus spread among medically vulnerable patients.”

WHA asks that Wisconsinites get the COVID-19 tests they require through the following means, as advised by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services:

  • Contact your doctor to ask if your primary care clinic provides testing.
  • Seek testing from a free community testing site near you.
  • Request a free at-home collection kit from DHS.

Learn more about where to get a COVID-19 test in Wisconsin on the DHS website (https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/testing.htm) or by calling 2-1-1.

