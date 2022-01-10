News and First Alert Weather App
Funeral services planned Saturday at Merrill High School for Officer Kurtz

Officer Riley Kurtz
Officer Riley Kurtz(Merrill Fire Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Funeral services will be held Saturday for a 24-year-old Merrill police officer who died on Jan. 3 due to a health condition.

Officer Riley Kurtz served for approximately two years with the Merrill Police Department, over one year with the Kronenwetter Police Department and approximately six months as a Reserve Deputy with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

Details of the service were made public by the Merrill Police Department.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the Merrill High School Gymnasium, 1201 N. Sales Street, Merrill. Funeral services will follow with police honors to be conducted on the east side of the high school gymnasium following the service.

All Wisconsin Law Enforcement agencies are welcome to attend, as are area first responders. Agencies wishing to attend should RSVP for planning purposes to Chief Corey Bennett corey.bennett@ci.merrill.wi.us or Captain Dale Bacher dale.bacher@ci.merrill.wi.us.

His obituary reads in part, “He was one of the good ones, kind, patient, funny, outgoing, and avid outdoorsman. He had a passion for anything outdoors including hunting, fishing, and camping. He was always there for anyone who needed anything. He truly cared for others which led directly to his life of service as a police officer.”

