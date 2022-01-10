Flu and covid vaccine walk-in clinics to be held at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield will be offering multiple combined Flu/COVID-19 vaccination clinics Jan. 10-14.

Walk-in clinics will be held on the following dates and times:

• Monday, January 10: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Tuesday, January 11: 8:15 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, January 12: 8:15 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Thursday, January 13: 8:15 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

• Friday, January 14: 8:15 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Appointments can be made by calling 877-998-0880. Flu vaccines are available for all ages. Pfizer-BioNTech (Pediatric and/or Adult) for ages 12+, boosters and additional doses are available.

People should used the main entrance, not the Urgent Care entrance.

Appointment-only vaccine clinics are also available this week. View the times below:

• Monday, January 10: 4:15 p.m. – 5 p.m.

• Tuesday, January 11: 12 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

• Thursday, January 13: 12 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

• Friday, January 14: 12 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

These are appointment-only clinics. Flu vaccine is available for all ages. Moderna for ages 12+, boosters and additional doses are available.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.