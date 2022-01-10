News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Flu and covid vaccine walk-in clinics to be held at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield

(n/a)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield will be offering multiple combined Flu/COVID-19 vaccination clinics Jan. 10-14.

Walk-in clinics will be held on the following dates and times:

• Monday, January 10: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Tuesday, January 11: 8:15 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, January 12: 8:15 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Thursday, January 13: 8:15 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

• Friday, January 14: 8:15 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Appointments can be made by calling 877-998-0880. Flu vaccines are available for all ages. Pfizer-BioNTech (Pediatric and/or Adult) for ages 12+, boosters and additional doses are available.

People should used the main entrance, not the Urgent Care entrance.

Appointment-only vaccine clinics are also available this week. View the times below:

• Monday, January 10: 4:15 p.m. – 5 p.m.

• Tuesday, January 11: 12 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

• Thursday, January 13: 12 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

• Friday, January 14: 12 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

These are appointment-only clinics. Flu vaccine is available for all ages. Moderna for ages 12+, boosters and additional doses are available.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire in Schofield Saturday night
UPDATE: No injuries reported in fire at Schofield business
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Ski Patrollers at Granite Peak in Rib Mountain give a fallen ski patroller one 'last ride.'
‘Last ride’ held Saturday for fallen Granite Peak ski patroller, Doug Borre
Bitter cold between now and Tuesday. Wind chills as low as -35. Frostbite can start to develop...
First Alert Weather Day: Arctic blast Monday & Tuesday brings dangerously low wind chills
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line

Latest News

Hospital association urges people to not go to ER for COVID-19 test
Officer Riley Kurtz
Funeral services planned Saturday at Merrill High School for Officer Kurtz
1 killed in Langlade County snowmobile crash
Mayor Shane Blaser (L) and challenger Nik Wix (R)
Blaser to face challenger in Wisconsin Rapids mayoral race