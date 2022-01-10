News and First Alert Weather App
Extra caution needed on cold roads

Icy roads
By Annie Krall
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When winter rolls around, people living in Wisconsin will hear the message again and again: Be prepared.

These are the coldest days we’ve had this winter, with sub-zero daytime temperatures. It’s also the first time this winter that we’ve had prolonged temperatures below zero in Northeast Wisconsin.

“Conditions like this, just know that our county maintenance folks are out trying to maintain the highways but salt is not going to work at temperatures that are this low,” said Matt Ternes, maintainance supervisor for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Northeast Region.

While the DOT says roads and highways are pretty clear, last weekend about two dozen cars slid off state highways.

If you’re ever in that situation, the first thing you should do is call 911.

“Then just make sure that your surroundings are safe, if you need to get out of your car and clear away some of the snow from your tailpipe if you want to keep your car running. Otherwise, stay in your vehicle. Don’t be walking when it’s this cold or in blowing conditions and blizzard conditions,” Ternes advised.

If you slide off the road, the DOT says emergency response teams are pretty quick to help on state highways but, Ternes said, “Some of the local roads can take a little bit longer. Just know that the emergency folks are going to get to you as soon as they can. That’s a good reason to have an emergency kit, to make sure that you can make it until the emergency personnel get there.”

You should have an emergency kit in your vehicle, including a first aid kit, jumper cables, a blanket, even items as simple as water and snacks can make a difference while you’re waiting for emergency crews. It’s also helpful to have boots, gloves and a shovel, along with cat litter or sand for traction.

