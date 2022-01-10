News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Elderly age groups top COVID deaths, but younger people are dying too

covid deaths
covid deaths(CBS 3)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 10,000 people have died in Wisconsin of covid-19 related complications. The number is substantial, but as the pandemic continues people appear to have become desensitized to COVID’s crippling effects.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has tracked COVID fatalities since the pandemic began. The first deaths, three people, were reported on March 19, 2020. The state surpassed 1,000 deaths on Aug. 4, 2020 and has steadily increased for nearly the last two years.

At a glance, the bar graph shows deaths by age group in percentages. Those over 70 make up the largest group of fatal cases, but while rare, even children have died.

To view total deaths, a person needs to hover over the age group blue bar graph to see the total number of deaths. In the 0-9 group there is one death. In the 10-19 group there are seven deaths, but when ‘probable deaths’ are included in the data, there are eight deaths. While still lower compared to other age groups, the number of deaths in the 20-29 is a significant increase from the previous group at 53 deaths.

DHS also categorizes deaths by region. The majority of people that have died are in southeastern Wisconsin. That part of the state also has a higher population than other regions of the state.

COVID deaths by region on Jan. 10
COVID deaths by region on Jan. 10(DHS Wisconsin)

The data also shows that men are more likely to die of covid compared to women. That trend is also reflected in national data. The reason isn’t totally clear, but researchers have some ideas.

Covid deaths by gender on Jan. 10, 2022
Covid deaths by gender on Jan. 10, 2022(DHS Wisconsin)

They believe underlying health conditions, vaccine hesitancy, hormonal factors may be some of the reasons. The New York Times also reported evidence that immunity from the Pfizer vaccine wanes more rapidly among men.

In Wisconsin, 61.5% of women were fully vaccinated, compared to 54.8% of men.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire in Schofield Saturday night
UPDATE: No injuries reported in fire at Schofield business
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Ski Patrollers at Granite Peak in Rib Mountain give a fallen ski patroller one 'last ride.'
‘Last ride’ held Saturday for fallen Granite Peak ski patroller, Doug Borre
Bitter cold between now and Tuesday. Wind chills as low as -35. Frostbite can start to develop...
First Alert Weather Day: Arctic blast Monday & Tuesday brings dangerously low wind chills
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line

Latest News

Mayor Shane Blaser (L) and challenger Nik Wix (R)
Blaser to face challenger in Wisconsin Rapids mayoral race
Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.
WPS urges home heating safety as dangerous temperatures arrive
Bitter cold between now and Tuesday. Wind chills as low as -35. Frostbite can start to develop...
First Alert Weather Day: Arctic blast Monday & Tuesday brings dangerously low wind chills
Keeping dogs warm in the cold.
How to keep your four-legged friends safe during frigid temperatures