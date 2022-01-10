Elderly age groups top COVID deaths, but younger people are dying too

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 10,000 people have died in Wisconsin of covid-19 related complications. The number is substantial, but as the pandemic continues people appear to have become desensitized to COVID’s crippling effects.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has tracked COVID fatalities since the pandemic began. The first deaths, three people, were reported on March 19, 2020. The state surpassed 1,000 deaths on Aug. 4, 2020 and has steadily increased for nearly the last two years.

At a glance, the bar graph shows deaths by age group in percentages. Those over 70 make up the largest group of fatal cases, but while rare, even children have died.

To view total deaths, a person needs to hover over the age group blue bar graph to see the total number of deaths. In the 0-9 group there is one death. In the 10-19 group there are seven deaths, but when ‘probable deaths’ are included in the data, there are eight deaths. While still lower compared to other age groups, the number of deaths in the 20-29 is a significant increase from the previous group at 53 deaths.

DHS also categorizes deaths by region. The majority of people that have died are in southeastern Wisconsin. That part of the state also has a higher population than other regions of the state.

COVID deaths by region on Jan. 10 (DHS Wisconsin)

The data also shows that men are more likely to die of covid compared to women. That trend is also reflected in national data. The reason isn’t totally clear, but researchers have some ideas.

Covid deaths by gender on Jan. 10, 2022 (DHS Wisconsin)

They believe underlying health conditions, vaccine hesitancy, hormonal factors may be some of the reasons. The New York Times also reported evidence that immunity from the Pfizer vaccine wanes more rapidly among men.

In Wisconsin, 61.5% of women were fully vaccinated, compared to 54.8% of men.

